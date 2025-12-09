Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit Japan

  • A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Monday, 8 December, at approximately 11:15 pm.
  • The quake occurred in the Pacific Ocean, about 50 miles off the coast of Aomori, on Japan’s main Honshu island.
  • At least 33 people were injured as a result of the earthquake.
  • Widespread tsunami warnings were issued, with waves reaching up to 70cm in several coastal communities.
  • All tsunami alerts have since been lifted, and nuclear power plants in the northeastern region are undergoing urgent checks for any impact.
