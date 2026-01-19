Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Japanese prime minister calls surprise election three months after becoming leader

Video Player Placeholder
Japan PM Announces Plan To Dissolve Parliament, Hold Snap Election
  • Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has announced a snap national election for 8 February, aiming to capitalise on her strong public approval ratings.
  • This election is her first electoral test since taking office in October, where she inherited a government with her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) having lost its parliamentary majority.
  • Ms Takaichi hopes a decisive victory will restore the LDP's majority in the lower house, strengthening her ability to pass legislation and pursue policies like increased defence spending and economic growth.
  • Key issues dominating the campaign are expected to be the rising cost of living, which 45 per cent of respondents cited as their main concern in a recent poll, alongside diplomacy and national security.
  • The LDP currently holds 199 of the 465 lower house seats and governs with the Japan Innovation Party, while the main opposition has formed a new Centrist Reform Alliance with 172 seats.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in