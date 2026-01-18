Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mayor apologises for calling staff ‘useless’ and ‘low-spec’

File: Mayor of Yokohama, Takeharu Yamanaka (L)
File: Mayor of Yokohama, Takeharu Yamanaka (L) (POOL/AFP via Getty)
  • Takeharu Yamanaka, the mayor of Yokohama, has apologised after being publicly accused of verbally abusing his subordinates and a city assembly member.
  • Atsushi Kubota, head of the city government’s human resources department, alleged that Mr Yamanaka called colleagues 'useless', 'silly', and 'low-spec'.
  • Mr Yamanaka initially denied the claims but later apologised, admitting to using terms like “idiot” and “human scum”, though he denied insulting colleagues' appearance.
  • The mayor defended a reference to suicide, saying it was meant to convey his ”resolve” regarding hosting an international meeting.
  • Mr Kubota dismissed the mayor's apology, saying that Mr Yamanaka had failed to acknowledge all his remarks and did not truly understand the gravity of his actions.
