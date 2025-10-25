Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Japan sends jets as Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near island

Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers fly past a Russian flag at the Kremlin complex during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)
Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers fly past a Russian flag at the Kremlin complex during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)
  • Japan scrambled fighter jets to monitor nuclear-capable Russian Tu-95 bombers and Su-35 fighters flying over international waters along its airspace.
  • The Russian aircraft approached Japan's Sado Island before turning northward, with Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi noting Russia's active military operations despite the invasion of Ukraine.
  • Russia's defence ministry claimed the 11-hour flight over the Sea of Japan was routine and adhered to international airspace regulations, with foreign fighters escorting them at certain points.
  • Separately, a Russian Su-30 fighter jet and an II-78 refuelling tanker briefly violated Lithuanian airspace for 18 seconds, prompting strong condemnation from Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.
  • NATO's Baltic Air Policing scrambled Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon jets in response to the Lithuanian airspace violation, and Lithuania formally protested the incident to Russia and informed its allies.
