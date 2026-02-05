Third Australian dies in Japan this ski season
- A 27-year-old Australian man, Michael "Micky" Hurst from Melbourne, died after suffering a sudden medical episode while skiing in backcountry terrain in Japan's Hokkaido region.
- Hurst was found unconscious by other skiers after becoming separated from his group and was later pronounced dead at hospital; early reports of an avalanche were dismissed, with a heart attack now believed to be the cause.
- This marks the third death of an Australian in Japan this ski season, following incidents involving snowboarder Brooke Day and teenage skier Rylan Henry Pribadi.
- Japan is experiencing an intense snowfall season, which has boosted tourism but also led to a rise in accidents and fatalities.
- Friends and family paid tribute to Hurst, describing him as a kind, compassionate, and well-loved individual.
