Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Third Australian dies in Japan this ski season

The 27-year-old was skiing between the Niseko Moiwa and Niseko Annupuri International resorts
The 27-year-old was skiing between the Niseko Moiwa and Niseko Annupuri International resorts (Getty/iStock)
  • A 27-year-old Australian man, Michael "Micky" Hurst from Melbourne, died after suffering a sudden medical episode while skiing in backcountry terrain in Japan's Hokkaido region.
  • Hurst was found unconscious by other skiers after becoming separated from his group and was later pronounced dead at hospital; early reports of an avalanche were dismissed, with a heart attack now believed to be the cause.
  • This marks the third death of an Australian in Japan this ski season, following incidents involving snowboarder Brooke Day and teenage skier Rylan Henry Pribadi.
  • Japan is experiencing an intense snowfall season, which has boosted tourism but also led to a rise in accidents and fatalities.
  • Friends and family paid tribute to Hurst, describing him as a kind, compassionate, and well-loved individual.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in