Why the Japanese prime minister is in trouble for calling a meeting at 3am
- Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi revealed she typically sleeps for just two hours each night and has held meetings with aides at 3am.
- This admission followed public backlash over a 3am 'study session' last week, held hours before a parliamentary appearance, which drew criticism.
- Ms Takaichi, who became Japan's first female prime minister in October, claimed she travelled to her official residence in the early hours to review briefing materials due to a jammed fax machine at home.
- Her demanding work habits have reignited concerns about Japan's severe corporate culture, known for long hours and the phenomenon of 'karoshi' or death from overwork.
- Opposition leader Yoshihiko Noda described the 3am meeting as 'crazy', while Ms Takaichi's government is reportedly discussing raising the cap on overtime, with the prime minister vowing to prioritise workers' health.