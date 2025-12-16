Jared Kushner withdraws from $500 million Trump hotel venture in Serbia
- Jared Kushner's private equity firm, Affinity Partners, has withdrawn from a $500 million luxury hotel project in Belgrade, Serbia.
- The withdrawal occurred hours after Serbia's Culture Minister Nikola Selakovic and three other government officials were charged with bribery and abuse of office related to the development.
- The project intended to establish the first Trump International Hotel in Europe on the site of the former Yugoslav Ministry of Defense headquarters, which was damaged in a 1999 NATO bombing.
- Affinity Partners cited a desire for projects to “unite rather than divide” and respect for the Serbian people as reasons for their withdrawal, denying any connection to the alleged offences.
- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic criticized the prosecutors' actions as a “witch hunt,” expressing regret over the project's collapse and the future of the historically significant building.