Innovative home treatment lets newborns receive jaundice care without hospital stay
- Scotland's largest health board has launched an innovative "Hospital at Home" service for newborns diagnosed with jaundice.
- The programme allows eligible infants to receive phototherapy at home using a specialised sleeping bag-style garment, preventing disruptive hospital readmissions.
- Around six in 10 newborns are affected by neonatal jaundice, and this service aims to provide treatment in a comfortable home environment, reducing stress for families.
- Since its launch on November 24, the service has treated 40 babies by January 8, with a dedicated team providing daily home visits and phone support.
- The initiative, developed by the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow's neonatal team, ensures community midwives screen for jaundice and refer babies swiftly to the new at-home care option.