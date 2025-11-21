Jay Slater’s mother calls for huge change amid online abuse
- Debbie Duncan, mother of the late Jay Slater, is campaigning for new legislation called "Jay's Law" to tackle online trolls.
- Her son, Jay Slater, died in Tenerife in June 2024 after going missing, which led to widespread conspiracy theories and online abuse targeting his family.
- An inquest concluded that Jay Slater's death was accidental, resulting from head injuries after he lost his footing and fell into a ravine.
- Ms Duncan has launched an official Parliamentary petition for "Jay's Law" with the support of her local Labour MP, Sarah Smith.
- The campaign seeks to better regulate social media and prevent grieving families from being subjected to abuse and misinformation, a problem also highlighted in a Channel 4 documentary on "tragedy trolling".