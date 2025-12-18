Shop worker sexually harassed by male supervisor awarded £65k
- Jayla Boyd settled a sexual harassment case against her former employer, JD Sports Fashion PLC, for £65,000.
- Ms Boyd, who worked part-time while studying for her A-levels, was slapped on the bottom by a male supervisor at a Belfast store.
- She reported the incident but claimed her employer failed to offer support, allowed her to continue working with the supervisor, and did not formally interview her about her complaint.
- Ms Boyd also stated her personal information related to the incident was seen by other staff, and she felt embarrassed by a training session discussing a similar scenario, leading to her resignation.
- JD Sports Fashion PLC apologised unreservedly, confirmed the individual involved is no longer employed, and stated they are reviewing their policies and procedures with the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland.