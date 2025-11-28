JD Vance’s chances of 2028 US presidential run dealt blow
- A recent poll indicates a significant decline in JD Vance's lead for the 2028 GOP presidential nomination.
- Vance's lead over Donald Trump Jr. has narrowed from 20 points in August to just 10 points in November.
- An expert suggests Vance's decreasing popularity is linked to his close association with Trump, whose own approval ratings are currently low.
- Trump's polling figures have collapsed, with major surveys showing negative ratings, and a Fox News poll indicating widespread disapproval of his economic strategy.
- Despite these figures, the White House has defended Trump's economic record, highlighting achievements such as securing the border and tackling inflation.