Watch: JD Vance makes controversial ‘New World’ child sacrifice comment

JD Vance sparks fierce debate after claiming Christian settlers ended child sacrifice in the New World
  • JD Vance, the vice president, claimed that Christian settlers ended widespread child sacrifice upon arriving in the 'new world' during a Turning Point USA event.
  • He asserted that ending this practice was 'one of the great accomplishments of Christian civilization'.
  • The use of 'new world' sparked online debate, as archaeological evidence for widespread child sacrifice primarily exists in Mesoamerican and some South American cultures, not North American indigenous societies.
  • Critics accused Mr Vance of stereotyping all indigenous people with his remarks.
