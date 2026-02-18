JD Vance awkwardly criticises Fox News during live TV appearance
- JD Vance, a Vice President, dismissed a Fox News poll indicating Democrats are in a favourable position for the 2026 midterm elections, claiming the network consistently produces the "worst" polls.
- Vance asserted that Americans are approximately $1,200 richer since the Trump administration began, attributing recent economic improvements to the administration's efforts while criticising the "Biden administration".
- The article notes that the Trump economy has been a mixed bag, with low inflation and a strong stock market, but also meagre job growth and economic uncertainty due to tariffs.
- Vance addressed controversial military-style immigration operations in Minneapolis, blaming "sanctuary jurisdictions" for creating "chaos" and putting law enforcement at risk.
- An AP-NORC poll found that six in ten Americans believe Trump has "gone too far" with his immigration agenda, while local leaders in Minnesota state they already cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.
