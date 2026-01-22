Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Vance to visit Minneapolis and focus on ‘restoring law and order’

Minneapolis mayor: City won't be 'intimidated' by Trump's 'invasion'
  • Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Minneapolis amidst ongoing clashes concerning federal immigration policy, following the fatal shooting of Renee Good.
  • During his visit, Vance plans to meet with ICE personnel and deliver a speech criticising Minneapolis' "sanctuary" policies, stating his focus is on "restoring law and order."
  • The Jan. 7 shooting of Renee Good has sparked widespread protests, leading to Donald Trump threatening military deployment, with the Army preparing for potential intervention.
  • Vance previously alleged, without evidence, that Good was obstructing a law enforcement operation and part of a "left-wing network," a claim contradicted by reports that she was returning from dropping her son at school.
  • Recent polls indicate a significant decline in public support for the administration's immigration enforcement methods, with many perceiving the Good shooting as unjustified and ICE as overly aggressive.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in