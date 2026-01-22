Vance to visit Minneapolis and focus on ‘restoring law and order’
- Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Minneapolis amidst ongoing clashes concerning federal immigration policy, following the fatal shooting of Renee Good.
- During his visit, Vance plans to meet with ICE personnel and deliver a speech criticising Minneapolis' "sanctuary" policies, stating his focus is on "restoring law and order."
- The Jan. 7 shooting of Renee Good has sparked widespread protests, leading to Donald Trump threatening military deployment, with the Army preparing for potential intervention.
- Vance previously alleged, without evidence, that Good was obstructing a law enforcement operation and part of a "left-wing network," a claim contradicted by reports that she was returning from dropping her son at school.
- Recent polls indicate a significant decline in public support for the administration's immigration enforcement methods, with many perceiving the Good shooting as unjustified and ICE as overly aggressive.