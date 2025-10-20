Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Shrapnel hits JD Vance’s motorcade as artillery shell explodes over highway

Video Player Placeholder
Artillery blast rains shrapnel on Vance motorcade, triggers Marine probe
  • A vehicle in Vice President JD Vance's motorcade was struck by shrapnel during a military parade in California Saturday.
  • Several cars were hit when live ordnance was detonated over Interstate 5 in San Diego County, despite Governor Gavin Newsom's prior warnings about the dangers.
  • Although no one was injured, the blast caused shrapnel to fall, damaging several vehicles, including a motorcycle from Vance's protection detail.
  • Newsom criticized the federal government on social media, saying that President Donald Trump and Vance “put lives at risk to put on a show.”
  • The California Highway Patrol also deemed the military exercise “unusual” and “concerning,” while Vance's communications director dismissed Newsom's safety concerns as overreactions to a routine exercise.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in