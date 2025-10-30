Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

JD Vance called ‘hypocrite’ for comments on wife’s Hindu faith

Vance says he hopes his Hindu wife Usha will ‘join Christianity’ at Charlie Kirk event
  • Vice President JD Vance has faced criticism for stating his hope that his Hindu wife, second lady Usha Vance, will convert to Christianity.
  • Speaking at the University of Mississippi, Vance said he believes in the Christian gospel and wishes his wife would come to see it the same way, despite acknowledging free will.
  • Vance noted that his wife often attends church with him and that their three children are being raised in the Christian faith.
  • Indian-American commentators and others criticized Vance for perceived hypocrisy, highlighting his wife's Hindu background and their Vedic Hindu wedding.
  • Usha has previously stated she has no intention of converting and that their children are exposed to both Christian and Hindu traditions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in