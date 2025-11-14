Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launches NASA’s Mars mission
- Blue Origin successfully launched its New Glenn rocket, carrying two NASA Escapade spacecraft destined for Mars, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
- This second flight of the New Glenn rocket marked a significant milestone with the successful recovery of its booster, which landed upright on an offshore barge.
- The twin Escapade orbiters will spend a year near Earth before using a gravity assist to reach Mars in 2027, where they will study the planet's upper atmosphere and magnetic fields.
- The mission aims to understand how Mars lost its atmosphere and to gather data crucial for protecting future astronauts from radiation.
- Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, holds a NASA contract for a future crewed moon landing as part of the Artemis program, with NASA re-evaluating current contracts to accelerate lunar missions.