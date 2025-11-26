Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Navy sailor’s tragic last words before dying while saving two children

The Navy sailor died Saturday, just one day before his 48th birthday (file photo)
The Navy sailor died Saturday, just one day before his 48th birthday (file photo) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • A US Navy sailor, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeffrey Diaz, drowned in Hawaii while rescuing his children from strong waves and currents.
  • The 47-year-old entered the water at Waiapua‘a Bay on Saturday when his nine-year-old son, Kamden, was pulled out to sea by a powerful wave.
  • Diaz instructed his older son Jayce, 12, to get help while he swam to Kamden, encouraging him to reach safety even as he began to struggle.
  • His partner, Keyonna Fairley, said Diaz's last words to Kamden were an encouragement to keep swimming, telling him, “I want you to go. I want you to swim. Don’t stop. You got this. Don’t give up. I love you.”
  • Kamden got to shore, but Diaz was later recovered from the water by first responders and pronounced dead at Kaua‘i Veterans Memorial Hospital.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in