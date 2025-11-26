Navy sailor’s tragic last words before dying while saving two children
- A US Navy sailor, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeffrey Diaz, drowned in Hawaii while rescuing his children from strong waves and currents.
- The 47-year-old entered the water at Waiapua‘a Bay on Saturday when his nine-year-old son, Kamden, was pulled out to sea by a powerful wave.
- Diaz instructed his older son Jayce, 12, to get help while he swam to Kamden, encouraging him to reach safety even as he began to struggle.
- His partner, Keyonna Fairley, said Diaz's last words to Kamden were an encouragement to keep swimming, telling him, “I want you to go. I want you to swim. Don’t stop. You got this. Don’t give up. I love you.”
- Kamden got to shore, but Diaz was later recovered from the water by first responders and pronounced dead at Kaua‘i Veterans Memorial Hospital.