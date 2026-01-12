Jeffrey Epstein’s brother claims new ‘autopsy facts’ will be revealed soon
- Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, claims new autopsy details will be released in February that will prove his sibling was murdered in prison.
- Mark Epstein identified his brother’s body after his death and insisted injuries on his corpse “didn’t correspond” to how he was found dead.
- “Jeffrey was murdered, and more autopsy facts will be coming out in February that prove it,” Mark told NewsNation Friday despite official reviews concluding he killed himself.
- Last year, facing pressure to deliver on Trump campaign promises to release the Epstein files, the DOJ and FBI reviewed the case again and concluded Epstein died by suicide.
- Persistent theories suggest Epstein was killed to protect powerful associates, and the Trump administration continues to face backlash over its delayed release of the full Epstein files.