Dozens more Epstein estate photos released hours after first batch
- House Democrats have released more than 70 additional photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, hours after posting an initial batch of 19 pictures.
- The new release includes a photo of Epstein with a swollen lip and a second shot of him in a bath, along with dozens of photos of his home and personal belongings.
- Among the photos is an image of a pumpkin depicting President Donald Trump, with “Trumpkin” and “Make Halloween Great Again” written behind it.
- Earlier in the day, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released over a dozen photos showing Epstein, Trump, Woody Allen, among others. Also featured were former president Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and former Prince Andrew.
- House Dems wrote of their latest release, “In the interest of transparency, we will continue to release photos from the Epstein estate. We have released an additional 70+ photos sent to our Committee. More to come.”