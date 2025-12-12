Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dozens more Epstein estate photos released hours after first batch

Jeffrey Epstein is seen with a swollen lip in a photo from his estate
Jeffrey Epstein is seen with a swollen lip in a photo from his estate (House Oversight Committee)
  • House Democrats have released more than 70 additional photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, hours after posting an initial batch of 19 pictures.
  • The new release includes a photo of Epstein with a swollen lip and a second shot of him in a bath, along with dozens of photos of his home and personal belongings.
  • Among the photos is an image of a pumpkin depicting President Donald Trump, with “Trumpkin” and “Make Halloween Great Again” written behind it.
  • Earlier in the day, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released over a dozen photos showing Epstein, Trump, Woody Allen, among others. Also featured were former president Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and former Prince Andrew.
  • House Dems wrote of their latest release, “In the interest of transparency, we will continue to release photos from the Epstein estate. We have released an additional 70+ photos sent to our Committee. More to come.”
