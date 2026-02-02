Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jeffrey Epstein says the devil ‘scares him’ in newly-released video

Epstein asked if he thinks he's 'the devil himself' in newly-released interview
  • Jeffrey Epstein was asked if he was 'the devil himself' during an interview, which has been released as part of the ongoing investigations.
  • The Department of Justice made public approximately three million pages of documents, including 180,000 images and 2,000 videos related to the case.
  • The video featuring Epstein's interview was part of the latest release of files on Friday, 30 January.
  • When questioned, Epstein responded, 'No, but I do have a good mirror.'
  • He further added in the interview that 'The devil scares me.'
