Jeffrey Epstein says the devil ‘scares him’ in newly-released video
- Jeffrey Epstein was asked if he was 'the devil himself' during an interview, which has been released as part of the ongoing investigations.
- The Department of Justice made public approximately three million pages of documents, including 180,000 images and 2,000 videos related to the case.
- The video featuring Epstein's interview was part of the latest release of files on Friday, 30 January.
- When questioned, Epstein responded, 'No, but I do have a good mirror.'
- He further added in the interview that 'The devil scares me.'
