DOJ says ‘we did not protect Trump’ as 3 million Epstein files released
- The Justice Department insisted there was no new information in the latest Jeffrey Epstein document release would “satisfy” people – indirectly referring to conspiracies about President Donald Trump.
- “Today's release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a news conference announcing the latest document dump.
- “There’s a hunger, or a thirst, for information that I don’t think will be satisfied by review of these documents," he said, adding, “We did not protect President Trump. We didn’t protect — or not protect — anybody.”
- Trump was once friends with Epstein and has been referenced or featured in photos within the files as a result. But the president has denied any wrongdoing and has never been charged with a crime related to the disgraced financier.
- Files released Friday included photos of Epstein’s jail cell after his suicide, emails between Ghislaine Maxwell and “A,” and various messages between Epstein, Maxwell and others.
