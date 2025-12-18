Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What to know about the Epstein files ahead of Friday release deadline

Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019
(REUTERS)
  • Friday marks the deadline for the Department of Justice to release files in the investigation into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The release is mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by President Donald Trump, which compels the DOJ to make Epstein-related records in its possession public by December 19.
  • The Justice Department intends to release 18 categories of investigative materials, including search warrants, financial records, victim interview notes, and electronic device data. Judges also OKed releasing three sets of grand jury materials from investigations into Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
  • A lawyer for Maxwell said she “does not take a position” on the unsealing but that “untested and unproven allegations” in the documents could hurt her chance at a new trial.
  • Judge Paul A. Engelmayer in Manhattan granted the Justice Department's request to publicly release the grand jury materials but noted they do not identify any person other than Epstein and Maxwell as having had sexual contact with a minor.
