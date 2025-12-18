What to know about the Epstein files ahead of Friday release deadline
- Friday marks the deadline for the Department of Justice to release files in the investigation into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
- The release is mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by President Donald Trump, which compels the DOJ to make Epstein-related records in its possession public by December 19.
- The Justice Department intends to release 18 categories of investigative materials, including search warrants, financial records, victim interview notes, and electronic device data. Judges also OKed releasing three sets of grand jury materials from investigations into Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
- A lawyer for Maxwell said she “does not take a position” on the unsealing but that “untested and unproven allegations” in the documents could hurt her chance at a new trial.
- Judge Paul A. Engelmayer in Manhattan granted the Justice Department's request to publicly release the grand jury materials but noted they do not identify any person other than Epstein and Maxwell as having had sexual contact with a minor.