Jeffrey Epstein 2019 grand jury transcripts to be unsealed after judge’s warning
- A US District Judge has ruled that secret grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case can be made public, reversing an earlier decision.
- However, the judge previously cautioned that the 70 or so pages of grand jury materials slated for release are hardly revelatory.
- This ruling follows the new Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump, which mandates the Justice Department disclose Epstein-related records in its possession by December 19.
- Another Manhattan federal judge ordered the release of records from Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 sex trafficking case, while a Florida judge approved unsealing transcripts from an earlier Epstein investigation.
- The Justice Department informed the court that the only witness in Epstein's 2019 grand jury was an FBI agent whose testimony was largely hearsay, with the grand jury presentation also including a PowerPoint and call log.