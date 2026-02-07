Jeffrey Epstein’s brother alleges Trump’s role in his death
- Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, submitted an online tip to the FBI in February 2023, alleging that Donald Trump authorised his brother's murder in prison.
- Mark Epstein confirmed to The Independent that he sent the tip, which claimed Jeffrey Epstein was killed to prevent him from “naming names”.
- Despite providing his contact details, Mark Epstein stated that neither the FBI nor any other law enforcement agency followed up on his claim.
- The Department of Justice, in a January 2024 press release, described such claims against Donald Trump as “unfounded and false”, suggesting they might be fake or falsely submitted.
- Mark Epstein has consistently maintained his belief that his brother was murdered and possessed compromising information ('dirt') on powerful individuals, including Donald Trump.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks