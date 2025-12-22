DOJ set to release more Epstein files after bipartisan backlash for partial drop
- The Department of Justice is reportedly releasing another batch of Jeffrey Epstein files on Monday afternoon, according to Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna.
- This follows a pressure campaign by Reps. Khanna and Thomas Massie against the DoJ for failing to meet the December 19 deadline for releasing the full extent of the files.
- Lawmakers have criticized DoJ officials for extensive redactions and alleged cover-ups of high-profile individuals connected to Epstein.
- Speculation about a cover-up grew after the DoJ removed an evidentiary image from the files that appeared to show Donald Trump inside Epstein’s home.
- Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche dismissed this speculation as “laughable,” stating the image was removed due to safety concerns for the people shown.