Leaked audio reveals Jenrick’s scathing comments about new boss Farage
- Robert Jenrick defected to Reform UK on Thursday, hours after being sacked from the Conservative frontbench by Kemi Badenoch.
- Leaked audio from March last year revealed Jenrick criticising his new boss, Nigel Farage, stating he 'can't even run a five-a-side team' and dismissing Reform UK as 'not a serious party'.
- Despite his previous comments, Jenrick now advocates for Nigel Farage to become Prime Minister and urged others to 'rally behind Nigel and Reform right now'.
- Kemi Badenoch announced Jenrick's sacking, stating she had 'clear, irrefutable evidence' he was 'secretly plotting' his defection to be as damaging as possible to the Conservative Party.
- Reports suggest a mole in Jenrick's team leaked his defection plans, though Nigel Farage claimed Badenoch 'jumped the gun' and Jenrick 'might not have joined at all' had she not acted first.