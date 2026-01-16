Full list of Tory MPs on ‘defection watch list’ after Jenrick’s Reform UK move
- The Conservative Party has placed 11 of its MPs on a 'defection watch list' following Robert Jenrick's move to Reform UK, amid fears more could follow.
- Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, sacked Mr Jenrick from her shadow cabinet, branding him a 'liar' and accusing him of wanting to 'burn the Conservative Party to the ground'.
- The watch list, seen by The Independent includes prominent figures Suella Braverman, Sir John Hayes, and Esther McVey, while Mark Francois, Andrew Rosindell and Sir Desmond Swayne also make up the list. Katie Lam, Bradley Thomas, Lewis Cocking, Matt Vickers and Joy Morrissey make up the list.
- Nigel Farage has set a 7 May deadline for any potential defectors to join Reform UK, intensifying concerns within the Conservative Party about further departures.
- While many listed MPs deny plans to defect, senior Tories express alarm, with one insider admitting the number of potential defectors could exceed 20, fearing it could be 'game over' for the party.