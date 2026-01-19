Robert Jenrick ‘told Kemi Badenoch to kick Liz Truss out’ of the Tories
- Robert Jenrick, who recently defected to Reform UK, claims he repeatedly urged Kemi Badenoch to expel Liz Truss from the Conservative Party.
- Jenrick stated that Badenoch's refusal to remove Truss, following her 'disastrous mini-Budget', was a key reason for his decision to join Nigel Farage's party.
- He was sacked from the Conservative front bench last week, with Badenoch alleging he was 'secretly plotting' his defection.
- Jenrick criticised the Conservative Party, asserting it had 'betrayed its voters and members' and was 'in denial' about its record.
- Badenoch, in contrast, has maintained that Britain remains a successful country, attempting to draw a clear distinction with Reform UK.