Jeremy Corbyn to appear in Wicked-inspired London pantomime
- Jeremy Corbyn, the Islington North MP, will star in a Christmas pantomime in his constituency, playing the 'Wizard of Oz-lington’.
- The production, titled Wicked Witches: A Popular Panto, will run at the Pleasance Theatre near Caledonian Road from 21 November until the end of December.
- Mr Corbyn said that local theatre is where “real wizardry happens”, describing the panto as “fun, inclusive and a brilliant celebration of creativity”.
- He will be joined by drag artist Gigi Zahir as the wicked witch 'Adelphaba', alongside Eleanor Burke, Lew Ray, and Ro Supp.
- The announcement follows recent political difficulties for Mr Corbyn, including infighting and setbacks within his Your Party.