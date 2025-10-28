Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jeremy Corbyn to appear in Wicked-inspired London pantomime

Millie Cooke Political Correspondent
  • Jeremy Corbyn, the Islington North MP, will star in a Christmas pantomime in his constituency, playing the 'Wizard of Oz-lington’.
  • The production, titled Wicked Witches: A Popular Panto, will run at the Pleasance Theatre near Caledonian Road from 21 November until the end of December.
  • Mr Corbyn said that local theatre is where “real wizardry happens”, describing the panto as “fun, inclusive and a brilliant celebration of creativity”.
  • He will be joined by drag artist Gigi Zahir as the wicked witch 'Adelphaba', alongside Eleanor Burke, Lew Ray, and Ro Supp.
  • The announcement follows recent political difficulties for Mr Corbyn, including infighting and setbacks within his Your Party.
In full

