Jeremy Corbyn says Your Party’s power struggle is over

Corbyn insists Your Party is united despite months of infighting with Sultana
  • Jeremy Corbyn has declared that Your Party is now united, following a turbulent initial period marked by infighting with co-leader Zarah Sultana.
  • Speaking at the party's inaugural conference in Liverpool, Corbyn stressed the importance of unity to effectively represent the interests of the people.
  • The declaration of unity comes after previous internal divisions, including a botched membership launch where Sultana alleged a "sexist boys' club" and Corbyn disavowed an "unauthorised email".
  • Corbyn and Sultana demonstrated a united front by exchanging messages of support for each other's respective events during the conference.
  • Corbyn criticised the "top-down" structure of the Labour Party, advocating for "Your Party" to be member-controlled to avoid similar bureaucratic issues.
