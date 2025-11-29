Jeremy Corbyn says Your Party’s power struggle is over
- Jeremy Corbyn has declared that Your Party is now united, following a turbulent initial period marked by infighting with co-leader Zarah Sultana.
- Speaking at the party's inaugural conference in Liverpool, Corbyn stressed the importance of unity to effectively represent the interests of the people.
- The declaration of unity comes after previous internal divisions, including a botched membership launch where Sultana alleged a "sexist boys' club" and Corbyn disavowed an "unauthorised email".
- Corbyn and Sultana demonstrated a united front by exchanging messages of support for each other's respective events during the conference.
- Corbyn criticised the "top-down" structure of the Labour Party, advocating for "Your Party" to be member-controlled to avoid similar bureaucratic issues.