Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana will not be leaders of Your Party

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana will not lead Your Party (PA)
Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana will not lead Your Party (PA) (PA Wire)
  • Members of the new left-wing party, Your Party, voted for a “collective lay-member” leadership model, meaning a non-MP will chair the party for its first two years.
  • This decision prevents Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana from running to lead the party, as a traditional single leader option was rejected by a narrow margin of 51.6 to 48.4 per cent.
  • Zarah Sultana boycotted the first day of the party's conference on Saturday, citing a “toxic culture” and “witch hunt” within the organisation.
  • The party has been affected by significant infighting, including the resignation of MP Iqbal Mohamed and the withdrawal of Adnan Hussain, both citing various allegations and factionalism.
  • Polls indicate that Your Party could pose a threat to the Labour Party, potentially drawing a notable percentage of votes from them.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in