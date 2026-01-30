‘Britain’s angriest cyclist’ launches into explicit rant at Jeremy Vine
- Channel 5 presenter Jeremy Vine was confronted by another cyclist after he switched lanes on a road.
- The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, 28 January, while Vine, 60, was cycling.
- Vine stated he signalled before moving left, but the other cyclist launched a two-minute expletive-filled rant.
- The cyclist questioned Vine's manoeuvre, asking why he pulled in front of him.
- Vine admitted he might have been at fault, saying he should have let the other cyclist overtake first, and expressed shock at the level of anger.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks