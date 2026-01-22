ICE deports suspect in ‘biggest jewelry heist in US history’ before he can stand trial
- Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores, a suspect in a 2022 Southern California jewellery heist valued at $100 million, was deported to Ecuador in December, surprising his attorney and federal prosecutors.
- Flores, who had pleaded not guilty, was a lawful permanent resident with a criminal history, and his removal occurred after he was taken into ICE custody and requested voluntary departure at an immigration hearing.
- Victims' attorneys expressed anger and concern, stating the deportation 'exposes a gap in the system that deserves transparency' and leaves victims without closure.
- Prosecutors stated they were unaware of Flores's immigration custody and played no role in ICE's decision, adding they remain eager to prosecute him if he returns.
- The heist involved thieves following a Brinks truck for 300 miles before stealing 24 bags of merchandise, and while seven people were indicted and five arrested, much of the stolen goods remain unrecovered.