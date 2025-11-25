Jesse Jackson out of hospital after two weeks, family say
- Veteran US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, 84, has been discharged from a Chicago hospital after receiving medical care for nearly two weeks.
- His family confirmed on Monday that he remains in stable condition following his release from Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
- Jackson was admitted on 12 November for observation related to progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a degenerative neurological disorder.
- He was initially diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013, but this diagnosis was changed to PSP in April of this year.
- His son, Yusef Jackson, and the family expressed gratitude for prayers and support, thanking the hospital staff for their professional care.