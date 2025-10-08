Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jesse Watters’ interview with ‘Antifa Whistleblower’ sparks online speculation

Jesse Watters interviews with 'former antifa member' and 'cartel member'
  • Fox News presenter Jesse Watters has faced criticism following an interview with a masked individual claiming to be an “Antifa whistleblower,” leading to widespread online speculation.
  • Many observers suggested the masked guest was the same person who appeared on Watters' show in 2023 as a former Mexican Mafia member, Ramon “Mundo” Mendoza.
  • A Fox News spokesperson denied these claims, stating the two masked guests were not the same person and neither was Robert O’Neill, the former SEAL Team Six member.
  • Ramon “Mundo” Mendoza is a well-known 75-year-old former hitman and government informant who has consistently appeared masked in interviews for decades, exhibiting a distinct Hispanic accent.
  • The “Antifa whistleblower,” identified as “Eric,” claimed to have left the movement around 2014-2015, placing his age in his mid-30s, significantly younger than Mendoza.
