Jesy Nelson issues career update after twins diagnosed with SMA
- Jesy Nelson's new Amazon Prime documentary, "Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix", details her departure from the band and her challenging pregnancy journey.
- Nelson claims in the documentary that another, unnamed Little Mix member initially expressed a desire to quit, prompting a two-year winding down period for the group.
- She also revealed on Jamie Laing’s podcast that she wanted to leave Little Mix as early as 2011 but was persuaded by her family to remain.
- The pop singer has put her music career on hold to focus on her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, who were diagnosed with SMA1 (spinal muscular atrophy).
- Nelson is actively campaigning for SMA1 to be included in the newborn blood spot screening test in the UK, advocating for early detection of the condition.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks