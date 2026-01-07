Jesy Nelson’s plea for change after learning twins have rare genetic condition
- Jesy Nelson, the former Little Mix singer, announced her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, have been diagnosed with severe muscular disease, SMA1.
- Following the diagnosis, Nelson revealed her intention to launch a campaign for universal SMA1 screening at birth.
- She plans to start a petition to incorporate SMA screening into the standard newborn heel prick test, which is currently under review and not routinely available across the UK, except in Scotland.
- Nelson expressed profound gratitude for the widespread support received since sharing her twins’ diagnosis.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting has publicly backed Nelson’s initiative, and she is scheduled to discuss her experience on ITV’s This Morning.