Jesy Nelson ‘right to challenge’ rare genetic diagnosis process, says minister
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting has publicly supported Jesy Nelson's call for improved screening processes for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
- Nelson, a former Little Mix star, revealed her twin daughters were diagnosed with SMA1, the most severe form of the rare genetic condition.
- Mr Streeting commended Nelson for challenging the current system and pledged to review SMA screening and the broader use of genomic medicine within the NHS.
- Nelson highlighted that a simple heel prick test at birth can detect SMA1 in other countries, allowing for early intervention that can significantly alter a child's prognosis.
- Newborn screening for SMA is not routinely available in the UK, though Scotland is set to introduce it, despite advancements in treatment and advocacy from groups like Muscular Dystrophy UK.