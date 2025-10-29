Popular holiday airline named ‘most reliable’ in new rankings
- AirAdvisor, an air passenger rights company, ranked UK airlines for reliability based on nearly 1.5 million flights from 2023 and 2024.
- Jet2 was named the UK's most reliable airline for the second consecutive year, with a 0.02 per cent cancellation rate and 67.4 per cent on-time arrivals in 2024.
- EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic followed as the second and third most dependable airlines, respectively.
- British Airways ranked fourth, recording a 2.4 per cent cancellation rate across its 354,000 flight operations.
- Eastern Airways, which has since been suspended, registered the highest cancellation rate at 12.2 per cent.