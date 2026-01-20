Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jet2 leaves 30 holidaymakers behind after they took wrong turn down stairwell

Jet2 has apologised to the affected customers
Jet2 has apologised to the affected customers (Getty/iStock)
  • Over 30 holidaymakers were left behind at Manchester Airport by a Jet2 flight bound for Alicante on Monday morning.
  • The passengers missed their flight after taking a wrong turn down a stairwell, leading them to a dead-end area instead of the aircraft.
  • Travellers reported waiting for up to 40 minutes, with one passenger expressing disbelief that a headcount was not conducted before departure.
  • Jet2 has apologised to the affected customers and stated they are urgently investigating the incident with Manchester Airport.
  • Alternative flights to Alicante were arranged for all impacted passengers, who were also offered a £10 voucher.
