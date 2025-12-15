‘Outrage’ as JetBlue flight in near-miss with US Air Force plane near Venezuela
- A JetBlue flight from Curaçao to New York City's JFK airport narrowly avoided a mid-air collision with a US Air Force refuelling tanker on Friday.
- The pilot of Flight 1112 reported that the military aircraft crossed its path without its transponder turned on, forcing the JetBlue plane to halt its ascent.
- The pilot expressed outrage, stating they "almost had a midair collision" and that the tanker passed within "2 or 3 miles" at the same altitude.
- The incident occurred amidst intensified US military drug interdiction efforts in the Caribbean and increased pressure on Venezuela's government.
- JetBlue has reported the incident to federal authorities and will participate in any investigation, while the Air Force has not yet commented.