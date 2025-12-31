Wife of Jill Biden’s ex-husband found dead after ‘domestic dispute’
- Linda Stevenson, the wife of Jill Biden's ex-husband Bill Stevenson, was found dead at their Wilmington home on Sunday night.
- Police were called to the residence following a report of a 'domestic dispute' at 11:16 pm.
- Officers found the 64-year-old unresponsive in the living room, and she was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.
- An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of Ms Stevenson's death.
- Mr Stevenson reportedly contacted authorities and is cooperating with the police; he has not been charged with a crime.