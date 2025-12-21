Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iconic whiskey brand halting production at Kentucky distillery

The Bluegrass state’s $9 billion whiskey bourbon industry has been struggling to manage its abundant supply of liquor after the drop in demand
The Bluegrass state’s $9 billion whiskey bourbon industry has been struggling to manage its abundant supply of liquor after the drop in demand (Getty Images)
  • Jim Beam, a major American whiskey producer, will halt bourbon production at its Clermont, Kentucky distillery for a year from January 2026.
  • The decision comes after a significant decline in US liquor sales, exacerbated by a trade dispute with Canada and a subsequent boycott of American alcohol.
  • Following tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, US spirits exports plummeted by 85%, prompting industry calls for a return to tariff-free trade.
  • Changing consumer habits also contribute to the decline, with 53% of US adults now considering moderate drinking detrimental to health, a sentiment particularly strong among younger demographics.
  • Jim Beam said its visitor center at the distillery will remain open as it uses the production pause for site enhancements.
