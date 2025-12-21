Iconic whiskey brand halting production at Kentucky distillery
- Jim Beam, a major American whiskey producer, will halt bourbon production at its Clermont, Kentucky distillery for a year from January 2026.
- The decision comes after a significant decline in US liquor sales, exacerbated by a trade dispute with Canada and a subsequent boycott of American alcohol.
- Following tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, US spirits exports plummeted by 85%, prompting industry calls for a return to tariff-free trade.
- Changing consumer habits also contribute to the decline, with 53% of US adults now considering moderate drinking detrimental to health, a sentiment particularly strong among younger demographics.
- Jim Beam said its visitor center at the distillery will remain open as it uses the production pause for site enhancements.