Jimmy Kimmel more popular than Trump after he was taken off air, poll finds

Donald Trump speaks to media at the White House
Donald Trump speaks to media at the White House (Getty Images)
  • A YouGov poll revealed Jimmy Kimmel has a higher net favourability rating than Donald Trump, following a public disagreement between the two.
  • The survey indicated 44 per cent of respondents viewed Kimmel favourably, resulting in a net favourability of +3.
  • Conversely, only 41 per cent held favourable views of Trump, with 54 per cent unfavourable, leading to a net favourability of -13.
  • Kimmel was temporarily taken off-air after comments about the death of MAGA commentator Charlie Kirk, a move celebrated by Trump.
  • His return broadcast attracted 6.3 million viewers, tripling his show's typical audience, and his explanatory monologue achieved significant viral reach.
