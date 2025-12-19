Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pressure mounts on China to release media mogul Jimmy Lai immediately

Trump says he spoke to Xi Jinping about Jimmy Lai's release: 'I feel so badly'
  • The G7 nations, including the UK, US, and Germany, have issued a joint statement calling on China to release Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai.
  • Lai, a 78-year-old British national, was found guilty of sedition and collusion with foreign forces and faces a potential life sentence.
  • The joint statement condemned the conviction, expressing concern over the deteriorating rights, freedoms, and autonomy in Hong Kong.
  • China responded by rebuking the G7's 'irresponsible remarks', calling it 'crude interference' in its internal affairs.
  • The UK government summoned China's ambassador to protest the 'politically motivated' prosecution of Lai, who founded the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in