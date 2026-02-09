Jimmy Lai gets prison term ‘tantamount to a life sentence’
- Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 20 years in prison following a national security trial that has drawn international criticism.
- The 78-year-old Briton was found guilty of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiracy to publish seditious material under China's national security law.
- Lai, a pro-democracy campaigner and founder of the now-closed Apple Daily newspaper, has consistently denied all charges.
- His family has expressed concerns about his deteriorating health and alleged mistreatment in solitary confinement.
- UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has called for his release on humanitarian grounds, describing the prosecution as politically motivated and the sentence as “tantamount to a life sentence” due to his age.
