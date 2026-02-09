Marco Rubio labels Jimmy Lai’s sentence ‘unjust’ and calls for parole
- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai's sentence "unjust and tragic" and urged authorities to grant him "humanitarian parole."
- Lai, 78, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after being found guilty in December of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and conspiring with others to publish seditious articles.
- His co-defendants, who pleaded guilty to the collusion-related charge, received prison terms ranging from six years and three months to 10 years.
- Lai, a pro-democracy campaigner and founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, has always denied all wrongdoing. Hong Kong leader John Lee claimed Lai used Apple Daily to “poison” residents and incite hatred.
- The British government has vowed to “rapidly engage further" with Chinese authorities over Lai’s sentence, the heaviest penalty ever handed out under the city's national security law.
