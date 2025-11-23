Grandmother killed by rescued deer she was helping to rehabilitate
- Jodi Proger, a 64-year-old Ohio grandmother, died on 15 November after being mauled by a deer she had rescued on her Stewartsville property.
- She was found trapped in a deer enclosure and attacked by a buck, with police forced to shoot one aggressive male deer to access her.
- Proger had spent 12 years rehabilitating whitetail deer, beginning after she rescued a fawn whose mother was killed in 2013.
- The Ohio Departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture are currently investigating the incident, including the deer's housing and legal status.
- Her daughter, Jennifer Bryan, refuted claims that a specific deer named Wheezer was responsible, stating he had been neutered, and emphasised her mother was aware of the dangers