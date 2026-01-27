Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joe Biden issues statement on Alex Pretti’s shooting death in Minneapolis

White House blames Democrats and distances Trump from ‘assassin’ remarks on killed Minneapolis protester
  • Former President Joe Biden has slammed the US government for “targeting American citizens” in a statement over Alex Pretti’s shooting death.
  • Biden wrote, “What has unfolded in Minneapolis this past month betrays our most basic values as Americans. We are not a nation that guns down our citizens in the street. We are not a nation that allows our citizens to be brutalized for exercising their constitutional rights.
  • He continued, “We are not a nation that tramples the 4th Amendment and tolerates our neighbors being terrorized. ... Violence and terror have no place in the United States of America, especially when it’s our own government targeting American citizens.”
  • The former president called for a full and transparent investigation into the deaths of Pretti and Nicole Good, a second US citizen gunned down by federal officers in Minneapolis, as the Trump administration faces nationwide outrage over the killings.
  • On Monday, Trump relieved Gregory Bovino, commander at large of Border Patrol, of his position and sent border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to manage his immigration enforcement operations.
